PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani ski jumper Sergey Tkachenko failed to reach the final round of the men's large hill individual at the PyeongChang Olympics on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Tkachenko finished 49th out of 50 ski jumpers in the first round with 73.5 points.



Only 30 best ski jumpers advance to the final of the competition.