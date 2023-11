Kazakh ski team roster for Universiade approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ski Federation of Kazakhstan has approved roster for World Winter Universiade, which will be held in Almaty, 29 January - 8 February, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The list has been approved by coaching staff based on the results of Kazakhstan Cup that took place in Almaty late December.

Men: Sergey and Alexander Malyshev, Vitaly Puhkalo, Olzhas Klimin, Ivan Luft, Konstantin Bortsov, Rinat Mukhin, Daulet Rakhimbaev.

Women: Anna Shevchenko, Olga Mandrika, Anna Stoyan, Irina Bykova, Angelica Tarasova, Valentina Ebel, Marina Matrosova, Angelina Shuryga.

Competitions will be held at Alatau ski stadium.