Kazakh skier 7th in 10 km Pursuit at Tour de Ski 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltorarnin participated in the Men's 10 km F Pursuit at the Tour de Ski in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sports.kz reports.

Poltoranin was 7th covering the distance in 24:17 min and elbowing aside over 70 athletes from all corners of the world.

Norwegian skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the pursuit. Petter Jr. Northug and Finn Haagen Krogh, also from Norway, rounded out the top three.