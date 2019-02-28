Kazakh skier allegedly arrested in doping raid in Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Ski Federation (FIS) has released its official statement regarding doping arrests made in Seefeld, Austria yesterday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to the statement, the Austrian police detained five cross-country athletes during a surprise raid under their national laws relating to doping. The athletes are from Austria, Estonia and Kazakhstan.



Later the Austrian Police held a press conference to brief the media on the situation. As part of the briefing, the authorities stated that the arrests were part of a wide, long-term investigation into a doping operation by a German Sports Medicine doctor involving multiple sports ‘on suspicion of commercial sport fraud and the use of illicit substances and methods of doping purposes'.



FIS confirmed it will work closely with the Austrian public authorities in view of yesterday's events and will follow up the cases and take the necessary actions in accordance with the FIS and World Anti-Doping Rules.



"FIS will fulfill its mandate as the governing body to ensure that the integrity of the sport remains intact and to protect all clean athletes," the statement reads.



Mass media reported that at least five athletes and two other people were allegedly arrested by the Austrian Police, including Estonian Andreas Veerpalu and Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin. Both were no-show at the Men's 15km race on Wednesday.



The Kazakhstan Skiing Federation reiterated it is against any illegal methods and use of illicit substances. It also vowed to support Alexey Poltoranin until he is formally accused of substance abuse.