Kazakh skier Gerlits misses out on PyeongChang Paralympic podium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para skier Alexandr Gerlits finished 4th in the Men's 20km Free, Standing event at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Clocking the distance in 50:25.7 (47 seconds behind the leader), Gerlits stopped one step away from the podium.



Ukrainian para skier Ihor Reptyukh won the race covering the distance in 46:44.6. Finishing second and claiming silver was French Benjamin Daviet. Hakon Olsrud from Norway settled for bronze.



Nonetheless, Gerlits made history in PyeongChang as the best male para skier from Kazakhstan. Only one Kazakhstani para skier Lyubov Vorobyeva managed to clinch silver at the Winter Paralympic Games in Lillehammer back in 1994.



"Today is a big day for Kazakhstani Paralympic athletes. Since 1994 Kazakhstan has had no Paralympic medals or excellent results in skiing and biathlon. After 24 years, our athletes were able to demonstrate great result: our skier Alexandr Gerlits finished 47 seconds behind the leader," press secretary of the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulnara Djeilan told SPORTINFORM.



Gerlits together with his coach Vassiliy Kolomiyets will get a $30,000 bonus, apiece.



It is worth mentioning that another Kazakhstani Alexandr Kolyadin also took part in the 20km race and finished 18th.



Kazakhstan is represented by six athletes in two sports skiing and biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.



The closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Paralympics will take place on March 18.