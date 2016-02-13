  • kz
    Kazakh skier Igor Zakurdayev wins ‘gold’ at Russian Cup

    10:50, 13 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fourth round of the Russian Cup in Alpine skiing has come to its end in Arkhyz completed the, transfers Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani skier Igor Zakurdayev has won a gold medal in super-G. In the first start of Igor finished second, and in the second start he was ahead of Russians Yevgeny Lisitsa and Aleksander Boysov.

    The first start:
    1. Pavel Zapletin (Russia) - 1: 11.55
    2. Igor Zakurdayev (Kazakhstan) - +0.24
    3. Maksim Simonov (Russia) - +0.30

    The second start:
    1. Igor Zakurdayev (Kazakhstan) - 1: 11.87
    2. Yevgeny Lisitsa (Russia) - +0.10
    3. Aleksander Boysov (Russia) - +0.25.

    Sport News
