    Kazakh skier Poltoranin 5th at Tour de Ski 2016

    17:21, 03 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltoranin finished among top 5 at the Men's 30 km C Mst at the Tour de Ski 2016 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sports.kz reports.

    Poltoranin showed the 5th result covering the distance in 1h 15 min 25 sec.
    Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway won the first place. Coming in at №2 was another Norwegian athlete Petter Jr. Northug. Norwegians Didrik Toenseth and Sjur Roethe were ranked 3rd and 4th respectively.

    Kazakhstan Sport News
