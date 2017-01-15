Kazakh skier wins big at FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Skier Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan won the Men's Moguls and Aerials event at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lake Placid, USA, Kazinform has learnt from championat.com.

This was the first win for the Kazakhstani skier in nine years after his triumph in 2008 in Are, Sweden. He earned the highest jumping and turning scores in the final - 82.20.



"My first win was in 2008. Nine years ago. I felt like this was a strong course, and I had to ski strong on it. My first jump went well, my second jump was good, and I had a fast time. Conditions were difficult but I didn't make any mistakes and it was good for me," Reiherd said.



Coming in second was French skier Ben Cavet who scored 80.73. American Bradley Wilson claimed the third place on the podium.