Kazakh skiers become ninth in World Championship relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A men's cross-country relay race took place at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2017 in Finnish Lahti, transfers Sports.kz.

Team Norway finished first, while Russia and Sweden were second and third respectively.

Kazakh team represented by Alexey Poltoranin, Denis Volotka, Olzhas Klimin and Yevgeniy Velichko came ninth.

Cross country skiing. FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2017. Lahti (Finland).

Men. Relay race. 4×10 km.

1. Norway - 1:37:20.1

2. Russia - +4.6

3. Sweden - 2:31.8

9. Kazakhstan - 5:30.6.