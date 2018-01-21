  • kz
    Kazakh skiers claim two bronze medals at World Cup moguls event in Quebec

    11:52, 21 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva won bronze medals of the World Cup moguls event at Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Sports.kz reports.    

    Galyzheva finished third with 84.61 points behind Canadians Justine Dufour-Lapointe (87.43) and Andi Naude (85.35).

    The gold in men's moguls went to Canadian Mikael Kingsbury (93.27). Japanese Ikuma Hiroshima claimed the silver (93.88). Reikherd was third with 88.44 points.

     

