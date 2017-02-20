Kazakh, Slovenia MFAs discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosted political consultations between Kazakh and Slovenian Foreign Ministries.

The sides discussed the whole range of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reported RK MFA press-service.

In particular, they discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, public health, pharmaceutics, rehabilitation, innovation and high technology, IT, transport infrastructure and tourism, as well as the expansion of the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

They also exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues of regional and international agenda, including European Union cooperation program, priorities of Kazakhstan in the UNSC in 2017-2018 and Slovenia's participation in EXPO-2017.

During her stay in Astana head of Slovenian delegation, State Secretary Daria Bavdazh Kuret met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of Majilis Maulen Ashimbayev.