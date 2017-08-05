Kazakh snipers lead in Sniper Frontier contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Armed Forces team is leading after the first three elements of the Sniper Frontier contest, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

The Kazakhs became the best In "Control firing" and "Sniper on defense" where the participants competed in accuracy. However, "Sniper Biathlon" was slightly more difficult.





It should be noted that the Sniper Frontier this year has expanded its geography adding new member countries, such as Uzbekistan, South Africa, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Azerbaijan.





The Sniper Frontier is held in Kazakhstan on the territory of the 40th military base "Otar".