Kazakh snipers third at international sniper competition in U.S. (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North Carolina military base in the United States has held the 7th annual competition of snipers.

The informal international competition was also participated by Kazakhstani team which consisted of two persons. The first place was occupied by snipers from the United States, the second - by shooters from Germany, and the third place went to Kazakhstan's team.



According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the competition was participated by 25 sharpshooter teams from Australia, Germany, Holland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Singapore and the United States.



During the week participants demonstrated their skills in marksmanship, speed, terrain orientation and the ability to use the latest equipment.

