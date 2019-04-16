Kazakh сompany to build railways in Slovakia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thanks to support of KazakhExport Export insurance Company (Baiterek affiliate) Kazakhstani companies have embarked on the new level of cooperation, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Management Holding Aidar Arifkhanov said.

KazakhExport encourages Kazakhstani companies to enter the international market of construction services. For example, the country's companies take part in the railways construction tender in Slovakia. The Ust Kamenogorsk project company is engaged in elaborating its design works now.



"Last December, Kazakhstan-based ААEngineering LLP with the assistance of the Kazakhstan Development Bank and KazakhExport concluded a contract for the construction of a gold mill at one of the largest gold fields of Kyrgyzstan. The contract sum is USD 107 billion," Arifkhanov told the Government meeting.



According to him, the portfolio consists of projects for export of services worth above KZT 100 billion for designing, engineering support of drill units, construction to the countries such as Uzbekistan (Bazis A to the amount of KZT 78 billion), Kyrgyzstan (AAE up to KZT 7 billion), Russia (Omas Integrated ITS up to KZT 7 billion).

As of today, KazakhExport supports more than 80 enterprises countrywide in the priority economic sectors. In 2018, it rendered support up to KZT 90 billion, of which KZT 49 billion accounts for agro-industrial complex and food industry enterprises.