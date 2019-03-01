Kazakh Speaker, Finland's Trade Minister met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, co-chair of the trade and economic cooperation commission Anne-Mari Virolainen, the Senate's press service reports.



The Speaker highlighted the distinct character of the Kazakh-Finnish relations based on regular high-level political dialogue. Tokayev noted efficiency of the visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid to Helsinki last year. Following the talks, a great number of bilateral agreements was signed.



In her turn, Anne-Mari Virolainen told about the results of 11th sitting of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation. According to her, transport, logistics, energy, digitalization and education are the top priorities for mutual benefit cooperation.



"Kazakhstan is a driving force in Central Asia. Many Finnish companies are ready to share with their experience," she added.



Noting efficiency of the Finnish educational system Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's interest in studying practice and experience acknowledged worldwide.