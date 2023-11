Kazakh speed skater claims silver at ISU Short Track World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Denis Nikisha won silver at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Gangneung, Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nikisha was second at the Men's 500m event.



Gold went to Dajing Wu from China. South Korean athlete Seung Soo Han claimed silver.



Victor An of Russia and Samuel Girard of Canada came in 4th and 5th accordingly.



Earlier it was announced that Kazakhstani Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev sensationally hauled gold in Men's 1000m event at the cup.