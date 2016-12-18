Kazakh speed skater wins big at ISU Short Track World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Speed skater Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev from Uralsk won the Men's 1000m race at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Gangneung, Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod web portal.

Zhumagaziyev covered the distance in 1:26.069.



He outperformed Canadian Pascal Dion who came in second. Fishing third was another Canadian speed skater Patrick Duffy.



Seung Soo Han and Kyung Hwan Hong of South Korea finished 4th and 5th respectively.



Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev is the bronze medalist of the 2011 Asia Winter Games in Almaty city.