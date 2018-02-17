Kazakh speed skaters disappoint in Ladies' 1,500m at PyeongChang Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Krestova and Kim Iong A on Saturday failed to qualify for the Ladies' 1,500m semifinals at the PyeongChang Games, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Krestova received penalty on Heat 4 at the Gangneung Ice Arena. As for Kim Iong A, she crossed the finish line at 2:29.875, demonstrating the fourth result on Heat 1. As you may know, only the first, second and third placed skaters proceed to the semifinals.



After the race, Kim Iong A admitted she is disappointed by the result and the fact that she fell.



"I'm proud of my team and will do my best to bring Kazakhstan better results in short track," the speed skater added.