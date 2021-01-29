Kazakh speed skaters to take part in ISU World Cup in the Netherlands

HEERENVEEN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skaters will return to the ice in the second round of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup set to kick off in Heerenveen, the Netherlands today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is crucially important for our athletes to demonstrate good results as in the Netherlands they will be trying to book the World Championships berths in February.

On Day 1 of the World Cup Kazakhstani athletes will compete in Team Pursuit events both for Men and Ladies as well as the Mass Start Semi-Final events for Men.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Dmitry Morozov, Alexander Klenko, Dmitry Gavrilov, and Vitaly Shchigolev.

The ISU Speed Skating World Championships in Heerenveen is scheduled for 11-14 February, 2021.