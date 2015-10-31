Kazakh sports television development discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Key issues of Kazakhstan's sports television development were in spotlight of today's workshop in Astana held specially for the sports journalists, commentators, press secretaries of the sports federations, sports clubs and physical education and sport executives.

The event is organized by KazSport TV Channel under the support of the Association of Sports Media of Kazakhstan and Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

The workshop consists of three parts. Presentation of cutting-edge technologies, actions of sports producers and heads of information programs, discussion of sports TV programs- all of these issues were reflected in today's work of the forum.

"Mass media have been an integral part of development and popularization of sport in Kazakhstan. Therefore, the level of sports journalism development is very important in order to give a high-quality product to the viewers. Sports media have to conform to the achievements of Kazakhstan at the international arena. There will be no good sports content without victories and vice versa. Mass media carry an important mission aimed at motivating the sportsmen to win as well as to give full and accurate information to the fans," Vice Chairman of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport Serik Zharasbayev said addressing the participants.

According to General Manager of Astana Arlans club Serik Sapiyev, Kazakh television should upgrade the quality of its own content and take leading foreign sports channels for a model.

The event will last for three days.