  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh student died in China

    14:45, 15 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has confirmed the death of a Kazakh student in Changzhou, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Aibek Smadyarov confirmed the deathof the student. «Full information will be provided tomorrow at a press briefing. Theonly thing we know is that the girl died in China,» he said.

    Earlier, mass media reported of a death of 20-year-old SandiraSerikkhanova. She was a third-year student at JiangsuUniversity of Technology.

    Tags:
    Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!