Kazakh student updates RoboRuka mechanic arm

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Young engineers in Zhezkazgan use 3D printing to make masks and other devices, Kazinform reports.

Arystan Sembayev updated the mechanic arm, called RoboRuka, and developed a model of a protective respirator mask with a protecting cover. The mechanic arm helps easily fill the grocery basket. In the future the boy wants to build a grocery-shopping robot.

Another schoolchildren at quarantine also developed a sanitary portable holder, a disinfection robot, a smart socket-outlet.