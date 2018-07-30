  • kz
    Kazakh student wins Muaythai World University Championship

    14:05, 30 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yelaman Sayassatov struck gold at the FISU Muaythai World University Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand, from 23rd to 29th July, SPORTINFORM correspondent reports.

    In the finals, Kazakh Yelaman Sayassatov secured a victory over Russia's Aslanbek Zirkeev and became the world champion among students in the 54 kg weight division.

    In addition to gold, Kazakhstan's national team won two silver and four bronze medals.

     

