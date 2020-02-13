Kazakh students airlifted from Wuhan to be released from quarantine Sunday ahead

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani students evacuated from Wuhan on February 2 will be released from quarantine on Sunday ahead,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Dias Akhmetsharip, told a briefing.

Besides, he briefed on the health of Kazakhstanis returned home on February 11.

«217 nationals of Kazakhstan evacuated from China on February 11 are discharged from hospital after three-day monitoring. All of them feel good,» he added.