Kazakh students arrived from Omsk tested negative

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM On April 29, 109 Kazakh students studying in Omsk, Russia, arrived in Pavlodar. Upon arrival all of them were tested for coronavirus infection, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

All those arrived were tested negative, the regional healthcare department reports. 74 of them are from Pavlodar region, 11 from Almaty and Almaty region, 8 from East Kazakhstan, 9 from Turkestan region, and 7 from Shymkent.

As earlier reported, if tested negative all of them will return home and self-isolate.