Kazakh students claim 5 medals at IMSO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The team of Kazakhstan won gold, silver and three bronze medals at the International Math and Science Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh team clinched five total medals

Students from 4th to 8th grades as young as 13 competed at the International Math and Science Olympiad taken place for 17th time. Over 150 schoolchildren from 15 countries, including China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and the UAE, took part in it.

Hosted by Indonesia, the IMSO was held online due to the coronavirus restrictions. The Kazakh team included six students.

Adi Kuralov – a 6th grader in the school 75 in Nur-Sultan city – won gold; Timur Kilybayev – fifth grader in Almaty city’s lyceum 165 – claimed silver. Bronze has been won by Batyrkhan Beiganov, fifth grader in the lyceum 165 in Almaty city, Artur Muratov – sixth grader in Almaty’s specialized lyceum 90, and Alisa Abdulova – seventh grader in Almaty’s republican physics and mathematics school.