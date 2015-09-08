Kazakh students had radio contact with Aimbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani students had a radio contact with Kazakh cosmonaut, ISS crew member Aidyn Aimbetov, Rector of the International IT University Damir Shynybekov wrote on his Twitter page.

"The IITU radio station with calling signal UN9GWA has been functioning since December 2014. This initiative belongs to Head of the Radio Electronics section, Professor Aitmagambetov. Today our students had a successful radio communication with ISS cosmonauts! My congratulations!" he wrote.