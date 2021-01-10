  • kz
    Kazakh students in Beijing vote for the first time

    09:19, 10 January 2021
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh students studying at Beijing universities Temirlan Bissenov and Zhanbybek Sovet for the first time in their lives took part in the elections. They cast their votes at polling station 257 in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    The students were presented souvenirs.

    As earlier reported, ballot stations at the Kazakh Embasy in Beijing and General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Shanghai opened at 05:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time (07:00 a.m. local time) on January 10. Diplomats, students, representatives of national companies and members of their families may cast their votes in Beijing. Kazakhstan nationals living in Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang provinces and Shanghai may cast ballot at General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, polling station 294.


