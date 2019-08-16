Kazakh students sweep 4 medals at Chinese Western Mathematics Invitational

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's students won four medals at the 19th Chinese Western Mathematics Invitational, Daryn information technologies service reports.

Kazakhstani students took part in the mathematics contest held in Zunyi city, Guizhou Provinceof China during August 11-16. The contest brought together 212 students (26teams) from China, Singapore, the Philippines and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstanis grabbed two gold and two silver medals. The team scored 168 points in theoverall standing.