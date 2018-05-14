Kazakh students to undertake 3-month internships in China

BEIJING-HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students will be able to undertake three-month internships at Zhejiang Cross-Border Trading Town Construction Investment Development Co. Ltd, while entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan will get the opportunity to use the premises of the company in Hangzhou at no cost, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is now possible owing to the arrangements made by the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai and Center for International Programs JSC under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Zhejiang Cross-Border Trading Town Construction Investment Development Co. Ltd is the largest business development and e-commerce center in Hangzhou, which offers three-month internships to our students. This will enable young people to be involved in the operations of the top e-commerce companies, to gain overseas experience, and to apply theoretical knowledge in practice.

As Kazakhstani enterprises will use the premises of the above-mentioned Chinese company for the presentation of their products, this will help the private sector access the market of China.