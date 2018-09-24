Kazakh students win bronze at Int'l Economics Olympiad in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st International Economics Olympiad took place at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

The event was initiated by the National Research University, Higher School of Economics. It brought together 65 pupils from 13 states of the world.



The team of Latvia took the gold medal, Russia won silver, Kazakhstan and Brazil claimed bronze medals.



10 students, including one Kazakhstani, were awarded gold medals for personal achievements.



The jury consisted of reps of Russia, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and Portugal.