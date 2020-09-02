Kazakh students win silver and bronze at EGEO

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia announced the online geography tournament as part of the European Geography Olympiad (EGEO), previously known as the Balkan Geography Olympiad, Daryn press service reports.

It for the first time ever was held online on August 21-29. It brought together 14 countries of the world such as Russia, Belarus, Poland, Estonia, Kazakhstan, etc. 76 pupils attended it at large.

Kazakh students won one silver and one bronze medals following the results of the Olympiad.