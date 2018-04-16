Kazakh stuntmen join Disney's Mulan live-action reboot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh stuntmen will star in the Disney's upcoming live-action Mulan reboot. Unfortunately, we will have to wait to see their work in the reboot based on the 1998 animated film, because the company pushed back the release date from November 2, 2018 to March 27, 2020.

Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, head of the Kazakh stunt team called Nomad Stunts, revealed on his Facebook page that his team will be a part of the live-action film.



He also shared Hollywoodreporter.com's news about the fact that Mulan is getting the new release date in 2020.



According to the article, the reboot will be directed by Niki Caro and star Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu. She beat out over 1,000 candidates for the role.



Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Xana Tang joined the cast of the upcoming reboots as well.