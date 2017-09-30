  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh super heavyweight Dychko shines in professional debut

    11:23, 30 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani super heavyweight Ivan Dychko won his debut professional fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Dychko knocked out American Aubur Wright in the first round in Dallas. This was the second defeat for the 34-year-old boxer from Virginia.



    Dychko's trainer Derik Santos-Rosario took to his Instagram account to thank all those people who supported the Kazakh super heavyweight in his professional debut.

    "Thanks to all who support the DSboxing family. First round TKO.." he wrote. 

    Thanks to all who support the DSboxing family. 1st round TKO.. #boxing #boxeo #ivandychko 🇰🇿 #Godbless #DSBoxingfamily #rivalboxinggear @theheavyweightfactory #KZsports #Kazakproboxing

    Публикация от Derik (@d_santos_boxing_trainer) Сен 29 2017 в 6:35 PDT

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!