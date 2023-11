ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakhstani amateur boxer has turned to professional boxing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The super heavyweight signed with MJA Entertainment Promotion Company, the one that already works with Daniyar Yeleussinov and Dauren Yeleussinov.



Recall that Dychko won boxing bronze for Kazakhstan at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.