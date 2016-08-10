Kazakh super welterweight champ Kanat Islam no long in IBO's top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Organization (IBO) has published the updated rankings of boxers in all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov lost two spots in the Bantamweight class and slid to №62.



Super welterweight champion Kanat Islam of Kazakhstan crashed out of the top 100 of his weight category.



Beibut Shumenov who represents Kazakhstan in the Cruiserweight division retained the 6th spot of the IBO rankings.



One more Kazakhstani cruiserweight champion Issa Akberbayev rose from №43 to №41.