ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-chairman of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan Anatoly Smolin has been elected as the Judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Smolin had earlier acted as the Judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan for 13 years. Since last December up to date he has been working as chairman of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.



The candidacy of Smolin was supported unanimously.



Photo: vss.gov.kz