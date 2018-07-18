Kazakh surgeons for the first time ever remove thyroid gland through mouth

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani surgeons for the first time ever have removed diseased thyroid gland through the mouth cavity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 65-year-old patient underwent the unique surgery at the Syzganov National Research Centre of Surgery. The surgeons used an approach that leaves no visible scar, minimizes pain syndrome, accelerates post-surgery rehabilitation and reduces hospital stay.



Following the results of the master class held by foreign experts the Syzganov National Research Centre will perform from now on such unique operations.



The new trans-oral approach, developed by a surgeon in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2014 was designed to hide the scar. Instead, surgeons make the incision inside the mouth, at the crease between the gums and the lower lip.