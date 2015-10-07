  • kz
    Kazakh-Swedish tennis duo advances in Belgium

    09:30, 07 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Elias Ymer from Sweden have reached the quarterfinal of the Ethias Trophy tournament (ATP Challenger Tour) in Mons, Belgium, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first-round match the Kazakh-Swedish tandem outplayed Yannick Mertens and Germain Gigounon of Belgium 2-6, 7-6, 12-10.

    In the quarterfinals Golubev and Ymer will face off with the Brits Ken and Neal Skupski who beat Sergey Betov from Belarus and Mikhail Elgin from Russia 7-6, 6-4. The prize fund of the tournament totals €106,500.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
