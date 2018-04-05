Kazakh swimmer wins Belarus Open Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anastasia Rezvantseva won the gold medal of the Belarus Open in Brest, SPORTINFORM refers to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Championship in Brest is the qualification round for the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

16-year-old Rezvantseva finished first in 200m backstroke (2:16.11), ahead of local athletes.

Another Kazakhstani Stanislav Redko reached the 400m freestyle finals, where he was sixth to cross the finish line.

Rezvantseva became the third Kazakh swimmer to qualify for the 2018 Games. Earlier Anastasia Shatskikh and Diana Nazarova also received their tickets to the Olympics.

Photo: sport.inform.kz