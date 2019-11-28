Kazakh swimmers claim gold in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmers won big at the International swimming tournament for the prizes of Olympic champion Sergey Koplyakov in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On Day 1 of the tournament Kazakhstani swimmers Korlan Amirkhanov (50m freestyle), Sofiya Aubakirova (200m breaststroke), Aibek Kamzenov (200m breaststroke) and Ksenia Ignatova (400m freestyle) scooped gold medals. Silver went to Alina Kostenko and Mikhail Tsaryov. Diana Tasmanova and Diniel Karakoz settled for bronze.

The three-day tournament brought together 720 athletes from Belarus, Russia, Poland, Germany and Kazakhstan.