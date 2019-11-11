  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh-Swiss duo loses in ITF tournament final

    09:27, 11 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ann Danilina and her doubles partner Conny Perrin have lost in the final of the ITF tournament in Chile, Kazinform has learnt from itftennis.com.

    Top-seeded American Hayley Carter and Brazilian Luisa Stefani defeated the Kazakh-Swiss tandem 5-7, 6-3 [10-6] to claim the title of the tournament.

    Recall that in the semifinal Danilina and Perrin stunned Katharina Gerlach of Germany and Melanie Stokke of Norway.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!