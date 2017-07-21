Kazakh synchro swimmers reach final at World Championships in Budapest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With a score of 81.0333 points, Kazakh synchro swimmers have qualified for the finals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, which will be held on July 22, the press service of the Federation of Water Sports reports.

According to coach Nailya Baimurzina, the team for whom this tournament is the first major competition has already shown a great result by reaching the finals.

She added that this year it is the first time in the history of Kazakh synchronized swimming that the country's representatives participated in the Women Duet Free, and this is also a great achievement.





"It's our third world championship. And every year we are getting closer and closer to this coveted dozen, and now, at last, we made it to the finals. Today and yesterday our rivals were a duet from the USA. Of course, the gap of two-hundredths of a point left twofold feelings. But nevertheless, the overall impression is joyful! We can say with confidence that there is potential and we do not intend to remain in the 12th place," said Kazakh duet Yekaterina and Alexandra Nemich.

Also in 5km mixed open water team relay, Kazakh swimmers finished in 18th place with the result of 1:00:59.30 (Kenesary Kenenbayev - 14:39.60; Ksenia Romanchuk - 30:00.30; Nina Rakhimova - 46:29.40; Lev Cherepanov - 1:00:59.30).

Women's water polo team lost to Russia - 15: 6 (5:1, 3:2, 4:2, 3:1).

On July 21 Kazakh men's water polo team will play against Montenegro. And Vitaly Khudyakov, Kenesary Kenenbaev, and Ksenia Romanchuk will compete in a 25km mixed open water team relay.

Photo: Federation of Water Sports of Kazakhstan.