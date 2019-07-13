  • kz
    Kazakh taekwondo athlete wins silver in Naples

    09:33, 13 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NAPLES. KAZINFORM – Kazakh taekwondo athlete Smaiyl Duisebai clinched silver at the 2019 Universiade in Naples, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the Men’s87kg weight class Duisebai stunned Mexican athlete 11:5. However, theKazakhstani lost to Korean taekwondo practitioner 5:7 in the final bout and wasunable to haul gold.

    Team Kazakhstan collectedseven medals at the 2019 University Games. Judoka Galymzhan Kyrykbai won gold. Silverwent to gymnasts Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov, track-and-field athleteMikhail Litvin, shooter Zoya Kravchenko and taekwondo practitioner SmaiylDuisebai. Kazakhstan also took home bronze in skeet shooting.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
