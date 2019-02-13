Kazakh taekwondo fighter bags bronze medal at tournament in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's taekwondo fighter Kairat Sarymsakov won a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo President's Cup for Europe region in Turkey, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Sarymsakov became the bronze medalist in the U74kg weight division.

As for other Kazakh athletes, Nurlan Myrzabayev finished 16th, Rakhym Adilkhanov came in 22nd. Yerbol Beisenbay and Eldar Birimbay finished 32nd in various weight divisions.