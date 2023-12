NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh taekwondo fighter Ruslan Zhapparov captured the title at 7th CISM Military World Games, now-running in the capital of Hubei Province in Wuhan, China.

Kazakhstan’s fighter defeated Russia’s Vladislav Larin in the men’s 87 kg final bout scoring 10:8. China’s and South Korean athletes claimed the third place, the National Olympic Committee’s press service informs.