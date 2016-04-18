Kazakh taekwondo practitioner Deniz to go to Olympic Games in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Taekwondo practitioner Zhansel Deniz will represent Kazakhstan at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Deniz won the Olympic license at the 2016 WTF Asian Taekwondo Qualification Tournament in Manila, Philippines. In the semifinal bout Deniz outclassed another taekwondo practitioner from Vietnam.

Kazakhstani Ruslan Zhaparov also obtained the license at the same tournament earlier.