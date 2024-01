Kazakh taekwondo practitioners win 6 gold medals in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Taekwondo Tournament Fujaira Open has wrapped up in Fujaira, the UAE. The tournament took place on February 1-3.

Kazakhstani athletes managed to haul several medals at the event.



Bakhtiyar Kazbekuly (63kg), Nursultan Mamayev (68kg), Rakhym Adilkhanov (80kg) Smaiyl Duisebai (87 kg), Deniz Zhansel (73kg) and Aksaule Tikebayeva (73kg) collected gold.



Arman Serikuly (63 kg), Kairat Sarymsakov (74kg), Ruslan Zhaparov (87 kg), Khassanam Achilova (46kg) and Mereke Zhunissova (73kg) settled for silver.



Bronze went to Adlet Bazarbayev (58kg), Abdrash Saparali (58kg), Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (74 kg), Nurlan Myrzabayev (80kg), Nartai Orazbayev (87kg), Ainur Uashbai (46kg), Ainagul Batyr (49 kg), Ainur Yesbergenova (53kg), and Fatima Zhaksybayeva (62kg).