    Kazakh taekwondo practitioners win 7 medals in Turkey

    09:37, 04 February 2020
    Photo: None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners claimed seven medals on the first day of the Turkish Open 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Alimzhan Serikbayev of Kazakhstan hauled silver in the Men’s -63kg weight category. Smaiyl Duissebai and Deniz Dzhansel won silver in the Men’s +87kg weight category and Women’s -73kg weight category, respectively.

    Bronze went to Eldar Byrymbai (-68kg), Les Abdussamat (74kg), Ruslan Zhaparov (+87kg) and Aksaule Yerkassimova (-73kg).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
