    Kazakh taekwondokas scoop 5 medals on Turkish Open Day 1

    15:31, 14 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the first day of the World Taekwondo Europe - Turkish Open 2018 in Istanbul, Team Kazakhstan claimed 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Aituar Shaikenov became the best in 54kg, beating Greece's Dionisius Ropsamanikis 17-5.

    Yerasyl Kairbek claimed gold of the 68kg category. In the finals, he defeated Si Mohamed Ketbi from Belgium 18-16.

    Alimzhan Serikbayev and Kazybek Bakhtiyaruly became second and third in 63kg, respectively.

    It should be noted that prior to the Turkish Open national team of Kazakhstan won 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals of the European club taekwondo championship, which was also held in Istanbul.

     

    Sport
